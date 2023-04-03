'Don't speak lies on the land of Maa Kamakhya': Assam CM hits back at Kejriwal

Guwahati, April 3: Hitting back at his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor to stop lying on the land of Maa Kamakhya.

The BJP leader's reaction came after Kejriwal addressed a rally here on Sunday during which he criticised the Assam Chief Minister over a number of issues, including employment, while saying he has provided around 12 lakh employment to the youth in Delhi.

"How come the Delhi Chief Minister boasts that he has given 12 lakh jobs to unemployed youth in Delhi, when the total posts sanctioned under the Delhi government is around 1.5 lakh," Sarma asked.

He added, "Since lying is typically regarded as sinful on the land of Maa Kamakhya, I request the Delhi Chief Minister not to do so."

The Assam Chief Minister also said, "It was most surprising when Kejriwal claimed there is no question paper leak in Punjab. Either he is lying or he is ignorant. Few weeks back, the class 12 board exams in Punjab had to be cancelled because of a question paper leak."

Sarma termed his Delhi counterpart as a 'coward', saying, "Kejriwal did not raise the fabricated corruption allegations he made against me inside the Delhi Assembly in Guwahati today because his loose conscience would not permit him to get into trouble by speaking lies."

The Assam Chief Minister said that he would write to Kejriwal for breaking up of 12.5 lakh sanctioned posts under the Delhi government.

Taking pot-shots at Delhi Chief Minister, Sarma said that he will visit Delhi to examine the development projects carried out by the AAP administration after accepting Kejriwal's offer of a cup of tea.

The Assam Chief Minister said, "I have witnessed Delhi's ugliest 'Jhopris' during election campaigns. Compared to Delhi, our Assam is heaven. In Delhi, about 60 per cent of individuals are damned to hell. Nothing, not even water or electricity."

"Delhi's Assam House is not the actual city. I accept his offer to take us on a tour of Delhi, but I'll go to the locations where Kejriwal won't. Just set up some facilities for me so I can visit those locations; I would prefer to use Google Map," Sarma added.

The Assam Chief Minister also dared his Delhi counterpart to reply to his queries within 10 days in writing.