Doctor couple accused of alleged child abuse case in Guwahati

Guwahati, May 6: Prominent doctor couple-- psychiatrist Dr Sangeeta Dutta and her husband Dr. Wallilul Islam has been accused of allegedly assaulting their minor child.

The matter came to light after a complaint was lodged against the couple following which they were arrested. While Dr Islam along with a caretaker was arrested by the police, Dr Datta is absconding, said reports.

Earlier, child rights activist Miguel Das Queah while mentioning about the incident on social media said that the cruelty meted out to the minor has been exposed and the matter is being looked upon by the police. He further urged the police to take necessary actions and reach out to teachers and neighbours for more evidence on the alleged abuse of the minor.

While speaking to The Assam Tribune, Queah said that he has received several complaints against the couple but no one was willing to file a complaint or become witness to the incident as the couple were influential people. “The child was subject to continuous psychological and physical harassment and in need of rehabilitation. Injury marks and bruises were also visible and the child was in a state of dehydration. Finally, some people stood up for the child and lodged a complaint. I also took up the matter with the police and the Child Welfare Committee,” Queah added.

The child was recently filmed tied up on the terrace in the blaring summer heat and a complaint was lodged following which the arrest has been made.

Meanwhile, Dr Datta in a video denied the allegations and said that the entire incident is a conspiracy to defame her and her husband.