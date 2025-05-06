Do dry days truly work before polls?

Guwahati, May 6: Ahead of tomorrow’s second phase of Panchayat polls, the Kamrup Metro District Administration has declared a series of “Dry Days” from May 5 to May 7. An additional dry day has also been set for May 11, the day of vote counting.

The move, announced on May 2 by the District Commissioner, falls under Section 135C of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The section prohibits the sale, distribution, or serving of any spirituous, fermented, or intoxicating liquor during a specified period before elections.

Dry days are a standard protocol during elections across Indian states and are mandated to ensure public order and discourage unruly behaviour.

The rationale is straightforward—a person under the influence of alcohol is less likely to vote responsibly and may disturb the peace at polling booths. The ban typically lasts for 48 hours leading up to the close of polling.

While the intention behind this regulation is noble, it raises an important question—how effective is a Dry Day in practice?

Unlike a sudden “Chakka bandh,” which disrupts public life without warning, a Dry Day is pre-announced.

“Informing two days prior defeats the purpose. People are smart; they will stock up. Survival comes first,” Dipan Sharma, a resident of Silpukhuri, told The Assam Tribune.

To many, this may seem less intrusive. But liquor shop owners and locals offer a different perspective on its real-world impact.

For small-scale liquor vendors, the 48-hour closure means a direct financial hit. Shops selling country liquor, which cater largely to daily-wage workers, suffer the most.

“Obviously, we will face a loss! Most of our customers cannot buy two days’ worth of alcohol all at once. The people who buy from big liquor stores and can afford to stock up won’t even look at our shop,” says Diganta Das, a liquor shop owner in Chandmari.

Larger outlets reported a temporary surge in sales just before the ban, as customers rushed to stock up. Despite this spike, many anticipate an overall drop in sales by 15–20%.

This rush to purchase in advance gives rise to a larger concern - the emergence of a black market. Bootleggers, aware of the ban, buy in bulk beforehand and sell at inflated prices during the dry spell.

“When people are desperate for a drink, they’ll contact whoever they know, no matter the cost. Bootleggers know this. They’ll make a profit either way,” says Khagen Kalita, a resident of Uzan Bazar.

Others noted that many regular drinkers had already prepared for the ban, effectively bypassing its intended purpose. The advance announcement, they argue, renders the restriction symbolic.

In a democracy, controlling personal behaviour, like stopping people from drinking at certain times, can be tricky and controversial.

While some may follow the rules, others may find ways around them, especially when demand for alcohol stays the same.

Although the Dry Day aims to promote peace and clear thinking during elections, its effectiveness seems limited. It impacts small businesses more than larger ones, doesn’t fully stop people from accessing alcohol, and can lead to problems like black market sales.

By Nikita Naina Kalita