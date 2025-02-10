Divyanga Mancha scam: 2 held in Guwahati allege conspiracy, threaten to expose ‘higher-ups’

Guwahati, Feb. 10: Two individuals apprehended by Panbazar Police from Boragaon, Guwahati, in connection with a government job scam on Sunday evening, have claimed they were framed and hinted at the involvement of influential figures.

The accused, identified as Semim Ahmed and Nabajit Barman, are allegedly the Secretary and President of an organisation called Divyanga Mancha.

As they were escorted for a medical examination on Monday, the duo alleged that powerful individuals were part of the scam. “Many in the higher-ups are involved. We will spill everyone’s secrets. We have been framed,” they were heard saying.

According to police sources, Ahmed and Barman allegedly took between Rs 2 to 4 lakh from candidates under the false promise of securing them Grade III and Grade IV government jobs.

Addressing the press on Monday morning, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panbazar Police Station Sankar Jyoti Nath stated that based on preliminary inquiries and evidence gathered, the police registered an FIR and swiftly acted to apprehend the accused.

“During our preliminary investigation, we gathered substantial evidence. Consequently, we registered an FIR and apprehended two members of this organisation from Boragaon while they were attempting to flee,” Nath said.

When asked about potential accomplices, Nath added, “They have disclosed a lot of information, but as the investigation is ongoing, we cannot divulge further details at this moment.”

The police disclosed that three individuals were initially apprehended in connection with the case, but only Ahmed and Barman have been taken into custody. A brand-new SUV was also seized from their possession.

The arrests followed a First Information Report (FIR) lodged by one Nipu Kalita on Saturday.

Additionally, a phone recording, allegedly featuring Ahmed and Barman demanding money from an unidentified individual, has gone viral on social media, further cementing suspicions against them.

Further investigation has revealed that victims of the scam hail from Dhubri, Kokrajhar, and Nalbari. The police are continuing their probe to determine the full extent of the operation and identify other individuals involved.