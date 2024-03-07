Dispur police lodges case against Escort driver in youth’s death incident

Guwahati, Mar 7: In a significant development, the Dispur Police have lodged a case against the accused driver of the VVIP Escort vehicle involved in the fatal accident resulting in the death of a youth in Guwahati’s Six mile area. This was informed by Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on Thursday.

According to initial information, a tragic incident unfolded near Vivanta on Sunday when a police convoy car collided with a two-wheeler. In the incident, two youths sustained critical injuries and were rushed to a private hospital for immediate medical attention. Unfortunately, one of them, Rupam Jyoti Borah, succumbed to his injuries.



The incident created an uproar on social media, prompting the police to take action against the driver.



Following this, GP Singh said, “Reference Road Traffic Accident leading to death at Six Mile: Sri Rupam Jyoti Borah lost his life in the said RTA. A case, Dispur PS Case Number 198/24, was registered and is being investigated for lawful action against the driver of the vehicle. The Bolero vehicle involved in the accident has been seized for further investigation. Process under MACT is also being expedited.”



