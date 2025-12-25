Dispur Police bust cyber crime racket, four accused arrested in Guwahati

Guwahati, Dec 25: Dispur police has arrested four cyber criminals from different parts of the city in a series of operations. The arrested persons have been identified as Suden Basumatary, Dina Singh, Ganga Chandra Brahma and Bablu Sarkar.

According to police, the gang was involved in multiple cyber crime cases reported in the State in recent times. Arrested Suden Basumatary hails from Balagari of Chirang district, Dina Singh is a resident of Sagalband, Imphal West, Manipur, Ganga Chandra Brahma from Balajol Tiniali of Kokrajhar district and Bablu Sarkar hails from Bongaigaon.

They were booked under Sections of 61(2), 319(2), 318(4), 338, 336(3), 340(2) and 3(5) of the BNS in connection with the case (954/2025) registered with the Dispur police.

In another instance, Dispur police today arrested a notorious motorcycle lifter Kismat Ali from Hatigaon area in the city. The accused hails from Sidoli of Barpeta district.