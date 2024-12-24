Dispur buzzes with Congress' Ambedkar Samman Yatra amidst tight security

Guwahati, Dec 24: The Manabendra Sarma Complex in Dispur turned into a hive of activity early Tuesday as hundreds of Congress workers, supporters, and leaders gathered to participate in the Ambedkar Samman Yatra, organised by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

The rally has been called in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s contentious remarks about Dr. BR Ambedkar during the recently concluded Winter Session of Parliament. Congress claims that the rally aims to reinforce the significance of Ambedkar's contributions to Indian democracy and society.

"This rally is about Babasaheb Ambedkar. Similar rallies will be held across the state. Today’s programme begins with a meeting to discuss Babasaheb’s legacy, followed by the Samman Yatra under the leadership of Gaurav Gogoi and Bhupen Bora," said Congress leader Mira Borthakur.

Reportedly, the Congress plans to march to the Office of the Deputy Commissioner Kamrup (Metro) in Hegrabari and submit a memorandum.

Prominent leaders like AICC Secretary Manoj Tyagi, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, APCC Chief Bhupen Bora, and Leader of Opposition in Assam Debabrata Sakia joined the rally.

Members from all wings of the party, including the Women Congress, National Students Union of India (NSUI), Youth Congress, and APCC, are present in large numbers.

"This is a peaceful rally to evoke the ethos of Dr. Ambedkar among the people," remarked Gaurav Gogoi before the march commenced. The rally is part of a nationwide call by Congress to oppose Shah’s remarks and celebrate the values embodied by Ambedkar.

Meanwhile, Dispur resembled a fortified zone as the administration deployed several contingents of security personnel, including women forces, CRPF, and state police.

The Secretariat area was heavily guarded, with buses filled with personnel stationed strategically. Tear gas guns, water cannons, and Vajra vehicles were on standby to address any untoward incidents.

The heightened security comes in the wake of the recent "Raj Bhavan Chalo" march by Congress on December 18, which resulted in the death of a party worker. Authorities are taking no chances, ensuring strict measures to prevent disruptions during the yatra.