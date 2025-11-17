Discounts, EMIs, debt: How Guwahati’s young shoppers are sliding into credit trap

The thrill of easy credit is turning into a quiet financial crisis for a growing number of young consumers in Guwahati.

Credit cards, once seen as a handy backup for emergencies, are now the gateway to high-end gadgets, premium sneakers and the instant gratification that comes with a single swipe.

What once felt like a distant luxury is suddenly within reach. The latest iPhone, limited-edition footwear, branded clothing; everything seems affordable when broken into EMIs.

But behind the shine lies a darker reality - a rising tide of personal debt that many only wake up to when the monthly bill lands like a blow.

For those without steady incomes, the spiral is even harsher. Many admit they swipe even when they have cash, only to realise later that the debt has quietly ballooned.

G. Rajkhowa (name changed on request), an advocate, discovered this the hard way.

“In our profession, payments come per case rather than monthly, which makes it difficult to manage finances with just one source of income. Credit cards initially helped me make urgent purchases,” he said.

“However, it has now become a bad habit. I use my cards for almost everything, even when I have cash… by the end of the month, I realise my debt has grown beyond what I can manage,” he adds.

Online shopping only tightens the trap. Sushil Jain, a businessman, says banks know exactly how to lure customers.

“Whenever we shop online, we often come across special discounts or exclusive offers available through certain banks… our credit card usage keeps increasing with each purchase, gradually making us more dependent on credit cards because of these attractive offers,” he said.

Representational image of a credit card

Peer pressure adds fuel to the fire. Krish, an Assam-born engineer working at an MNC in Bengaluru, says the urge to keep up is real.

“Life in an MNC may look glamorous from the outside, but balancing household responsibilities while keeping up with social expectations is tough,” he said.

“Earlier, owning an Apple device felt like a luxury, but now almost everyone has one thanks to easy EMIs… it’s only when the credit card bill arrives that we realise how much we actually owe,” he says.

His caution is blunt, “The benefits offered by credit cards are meant to make life convenient, but we often fail to realise how easily that convenience can turn into a debt trap.”

Together, their stories mirror the growing strain faced by young consumers everywhere. Beneath the glitter of discounts, reward points and festival offers lies an emotional and financial load that builds quietly.

The pressure to maintain a certain lifestyle, whether driven by peers, social media or sheer impulse, pushes many into deeper dependence on credit.

The latest phone brings a moment of pride; the sneakers spark admiration; the offers feel irresistible. But when the bill overshadows the paycheck, the excitement fades fast.

Credit cards make life easier; until the debt calls your bluff. And for many young adults, that moment is arriving sooner than they expect.