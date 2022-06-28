84 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Disclose names of my group MLAs in touch with you: Eknath Shinde to Shiv Sena

By PTI

Guwahati, Jun 28: Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said he will soon return to Mumbai, and rubbished Shiv Sena's claim that as many as 20 MLAs of his group are in touch with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

Talking to reporters outside the luxury hotel where he and his group of MLAs have been lodged since last week, Shinde also said he has support of 50 MLAs. "All these MLAs have come here on their own and to take forward Hindutva," Shinde said. Senior Sena leaders have been claiming that around 20 MLAs of the party, now with Shinde in Guwahati, are in touch with them and want to return to Maharashtra.

PTI


