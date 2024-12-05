Dine on wheels: Rail coach restaurant opens in Guwahati's Uzanbazar

Guwahati, Dec 5: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) inaugurated a new Rail Coach Restaurant at the Uzanbazar riverfront in Guwahati earlier this week.

The opening ceremony was attended by NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava and other senior officials from the NFR headquarters and the Lumding Division. "This initiative is part of NFR's broader vision to transform decommissioned train coaches into aesthetically designed restaurants with a touch of local heritage.

The Rail Coach Restaurants aim to provide a nostalgic railway dining ambience while catering to the needs of passengers, tourists, and residents alike. Currently, including the newly opened restaurant, 17 coach restaurants are operational across several locations and major stations of NFR.

These restaurants have gained immense popularity for their unique ambience and quality of service," NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

He said that the Guwahati Rail Coach restaurant boasts a heritage-inspired design, featuring an aesthetic look that incorporates elements reflecting the local culture.

"It offers a diverse menu with a variety of food, snacks, and beverages, providing visitors with quick yet delightful meal options. The restaurant is accessible to all, including rail passengers, nearby residents, and tourists, making it an inclusive dining destination.

Additionally, it contributes to sustainable revenue generation for the railways while creating employment opportunities for both skilled and unskilled workers.

Such initiatives emphasise the importance of blending utility with heritage and enhancing passenger experience. The Rail Coach Restaurants not only cater to the dining needs of the community but also stand as a testament to the innovation and commitment of NFR in reframing its resources creatively.

The Rail Coach Restaurant in Guwahati is expected to become a major attraction for food lovers and railway enthusiasts, providing a one-of-a-kind dining experience in the heart of the city and by the riverfront," Sharma added.





