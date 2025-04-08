Digital dangers real, parents must stay vigilant: Harmeet Singh

Guwahati, April 8: Director General of Assam Police Harmeet Singh today highlighted the critical role of parents and teachers in safeguarding children from the perils of unregulated internet use.

Dwelling on aspects related to radicalization and cyber grooming in the digital space, internet, Singh emphasised that Assam Police has made significant strides in countering the radicalization of children in the digital space.

He said that the onus lies with families and educators to monitor their children's online activities.

Singh was delivering the keynote address at Infantia, country's first national dialogue on children rights organised by Assam Police through its Sishu Mitra programme in collaboration with PIIR Foundation and supported by UNICEF India.

"Assam Police has successfully brought back many children from radicalization and militant groups operating in digital spaces," he said.

However, he stressed that parents and teachers must remain vigilant and proactive when it comes to managing children's internet usage.

While Assam Police has been effective in curbing digital radicalization, it is crucial for parents and teachers to understand the digital land-scape and actively monitor children's online engagements," Singh stated, throwing light on "sharenting" (the act of parents sharing their children's images and stories online).

He further emphasized that to effectively protect children from the dangers lurking in cyberspace, adults must not shy away from it. "The solution lies in understanding how digital platforms work, not simply avoiding them," Singh said.

"In today's world, it is nearly impossible to stay away from the digital realm. Simply forbidding children from using social media platforms is not the solution. It is essential to understand how these platforms operate and how to protect children from their potential harms."

Singh also pointed out that in many cases, parents and teachers fail to support the rights of children in the digital age. He urged school authorities to foster a collaborative approach in parent teacher meetings, emphasizing the need for openness and communication between children and their parents.

"Give children access to phones if necessary, but ensure you monitor the content they are accessing. A balanced approach to internet usage is key," he advised.

Earlier in the session, Salek Khan of Infants Internet Rights discussed the challenges faced by Indian parents in safeguarding their children's digital rights and safety. He noted, "Parents must rethink their role-not just as providers, but as digital protectors."

The event underscored the importance of parental involvement in children's digital lives and the need for a joint effort between educators and families to ensure children's safety in an increasingly connected world.

While explaining the perils of sharenting, Khan highlighted the threats of digital impersonation and digital kidnapping.

Assamese actors Kopil Bora and Zerifa Wahid performed on the occasion that captured the motional landscape of modern-day parenting. Their act called for a deep rethinking of how parents approach the internet-acknowledging that in today's digital age, parents don't always have all the answers. The performance resonated with many in the audience, bringing to life the confusion, love, fear, and hope that define parenting today.