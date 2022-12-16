84 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Diganta Bora takes over as new Guwahati Police Commissioner

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Dec 16: Following a reshuffle in the Assam Police Department, IPS Diganta Borah was today appointed as the Commissioner of Police, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati.

Borah who takes over the responsibility from Harmeet Singh earlier served as the Commissioner & Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home & Political and Information & Public Relations Departments.



Meanwhile, Singh who is a 1992 batch officer has been transferred and posted as Special Director General of Police (Administration), Ulubari, Assam.

While taking over the responsibility, Borah said that he will work for the welfare of the people and adopt all measures to prevent crime in the city.

