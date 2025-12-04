Differently-abled persons protest in Guwahati, allege denial of constitutional rights

Guwahati, Dec 4: Boycotting the International Day of Persons with Disabilities event organized by the State Government, a large number of differently-abled persons, under the aegis of Pratibandhi Suraksha Sanstha, Assam, staged a protest in front of Janata Bhawan on Wednesday.

The agitators alleged that the State Government has deprived them from their constitutional rights.

Secretary of the Sanstha Nripen Malakar alleged that persons with disabilities of Assam are facing lots of problems as the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government discontinued the monthly pension scheme.

“As per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, the State Government must provide monthly pension to every person with disability. But Assam government has failed in performing its duty. Similarly, this government also failed in filling-up the backlog posts. As a result, persons with disabilities are facing lots of problem in Assam,” Malakar said.

According to Malakar, in 2023, the State Government has decided to discontinue the pension scheme and shifted all the beneficiaries to the Orunodoi scheme.

But in the last four months differently-abled beneficiaries don’t get any payment under the Orunodoi scheme.

Today the agitators demanded to roll back the pension scheme and to start appointment against backlog posts, provincialization of the Blind Higher Secondary School and to provide housing facilities to every differently-abled person of Assam.

After the protest, the agitators submitted a memorandum, carrying their charter of demands, to the office of the Chief Minister through the Dispur revenue circle officer.

In another development, the All Assam Blind Students’ Union today slammed the State Government for its indifferent attitude in addressing the issues of differently-abled persons of the State. The union alleged that every year the State government organize the International Day of Persons with Disabilities event only for promotion and photo session.