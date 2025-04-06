Development of Northeast unthinkable without BJP, says CM Sarma

Guwahati, Apr 6: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, credited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for ushering in development across the Northeast, asserting that such progress would not have been possible without the party.

The statement came during the celebration of the BJP's 46th foundation day at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati.

"Today, without the BJP government, the development of the Northeast would have been impossible," Sarma claimed.

Highlighting BJP's "efficient" governance in Assam, he noted that the party has left a positive impact in every aspect of life in the state and now holds power in every autonomous council, municipal body, and panchayat in the state.

Sarma said the the Saffron party is committed to strengthening Assamese society by restoring the pride of its people.

Highlighting the achievements of the BJP-led government at the Centre, the Chief Minister said the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha was made possible by his party.

He further noted that landmark reforms—such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the ban on Triple Talaq to ensure justice for Muslim women—were only achieved under the BJP’s leadership.

Calling the BJP a symbol of national pride, Sarma said, “Weakening the BJP means weakening an ideology and obstructing India's rise on the global stage. The party will continue to serve the nation for as long as the sun and moon exist.”

He, however, urged party workers to remain vigilant about the potential negative impact of social media on the party’s image and strength, cautioning that many would attempt to malign the BJP as it moves forward on the path of progress.

“Social media can be used as a tool to defame and undermine the BJP. We must stand strong in this space and actively highlight our achievements,” he said.

He urged party workers to take a pledge to help India emerge as a global leader in the years to come.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sarma and Assam BJP president, Dilip Saikia, hoisted the party flag at the state headquarters in the presence of senior leaders and workers. Sarma also remarked that the BJP now has more members than the Communist Party of China.

“Family-run politics has not tainted our party. The BJP remains a worker-driven organisation and will continue to be so in the future,” he added.