Dergaon Bus Accident Update: Four injured admitted to GMCH

Guwahati, Jan 4: The tragic road accident in Assam’s Dergaon on Wednesday morning has plunged the region into a profound state of disbelief and sorrow. Twelve of the 45 picnickers were left dead and the others sustained grave injuries.

As per reports, out of several injured, four were admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning in an emergency state.

The admitted patients have been identified as Mridul Saikia, Arup Saikia, Kulumoni Saikia and Prity Saikia.

As per sources, Prity Saikia, who is seven years old, would have to undergo plastic surgery. The conditions of all four people admitted to GMCH are quite critical.

According to the information received, the husband of Kulumoni Saikia succumbed to his injuries after the tragic mishap.

Meanwhile, the other people who sustained grievous injuries are hospitalised at JMCH.