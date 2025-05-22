Deplorable condition of Ganesghuri-Ganesh Mandir road sparks public outcry

Guwahati, May 22: The road connecting Ganesghuri Chariali to Ganesh Mandir, a vital road in one of Guwahati’s busiest localities, is causing significant hardship for commuters and residents due to its deteriorating condition.

Locals report frequent traffic jams, particularly during office hours, worsened by vehicles parked on both sides of the road.

Bandita Kashyap, a resident of Hatigaon and daily commuter, expressed her frustration, saying, “Earlier, the problem was limited to the area in front of Gopal Boro High School, but now it has spread to nearly the entire stretch between Ganesghuri Chariali and the mandir.”

This road is a critical link connecting several major localities such as Hatigaon, Kahilipara, Greater Lokhra, Lal Ganesh, and Bhetapara to Dispur. It also lies adjacent to important landmarks including Dispur Police Station, Dispur College, and the MLA Hostel.

Despite its significance, no repair or maintenance work has been undertaken so far, fuelling public anger and raising questions about the administration’s silence and inaction.

Residents have strongly demanded immediate repair and reconstruction to alleviate commuting difficulties and restore normalcy.

“It’s not just about inconvenience now; it’s about safety and dignity,” said a local resident, highlighting growing concerns.

When approached, an official from the Public Works Department (PWD), speaking on condition of anonymity, acknowledged the problem and assured that repair work would begin soon.

“Once the rain stops, workers will start fixing the road. Moreover, cars parked on both sides are making it difficult for us to carry out repairs,” the official added.