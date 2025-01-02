Dengrali Tides festival wraps up with eight powerful plays and creative performances

The Dengrali Tides - Sristir Manthan, an eco-theatre festival held for the fourth consecutive year at Dengrali, Sonapur concluded successfully on December 29, 2024. Eight plays were staged during this two-day theatre festival (December 28-29) that enthralled audiences. With theatre performances by groups and individuals from across Assam and beyond, the audience had the opportunity to witness some brilliant performances amidst Nature.

On December 28, the event was inaugurated by Dr Sadananda Payeng, Principal, Anandaram Dhekial Phukan College, Nagaon by lighting the ceremonial lamp. An art and photography exhibition that has become an integral part of the Dengrali Tides theatre festival was inaugurated by Dr Devabrot Khanikor, Principal, Sonapur College.

The first performance of the day was a children's drama by Team Dengrali, titled Ami Bonoriya. The children who acted in the play were from the neighbouring village. The second performance was Biral Toposwee, directed by Ashim Kumar Nath and enacted by the theatre group 'Sarsa' of Sipajhar. This was followed by another mesmerising performance titled Mukti, directed by Bhaskar Jyoti Borah and enacted by the Naatghar Majuli group. The day ended with a powerful solo performance by Manimala Das of Dengrali Creator's Hub, titled Who Will Confess, also written by the noted scriptwriter herself.

The second day of the theatre festival started with the inauguration of the Bogaijaam Campsite at Dengrali, a first-time addition to the unique festival, which was inaugurated by Rajkumar Das of Kaziranga Holidays. This was followed by the stage inauguration by Biswajit Saikia, Co-District Commissioner, Dimoria and the inauguration of a souvenir edited by Dr Shapna Medhi and Sarbojit Sonowal, titled Dhou- A Ripple, inaugurated by Prof Shiela Bora, Retd. Professor of History, Dibrugarh University and Advisor, Royal Global University.

This year an e-magazine on Dengrali Tides, highlighting the plays and performances of Dengrali Creators' Hub and the festival, edited by Dr Shreya Barbora, COO, Landscape Safari, was also inaugurated by Anideepa Borkotoki, ACS (Retd.), Secretary, Cultural Affairs and Dibyajyoti Borkotoki, ACS (Retd.), Secretary, Transformation and Development, Govt. of Assam.

The first play of the second day was Amitesh Gupta's Apuni Ki Koy from Kolkata. The audience applauded the play that was followed by Dibyanga Natya Bidyalaya's Rakshas Howai Bhal, which was directed by Rajiv Kumar Saud. Balukat Biyoli Bela of Jyotisilpa theatre group, directed by Nabajyoti Bora took audiences to a historical flashback of the Phuloguri incident. The day ended with Romanthan, a performance based on the compilation of some famous Assamese poems, directed by Mahendra Das.

The 'Dengrali Tides-Sristir Manthan' not only strives to take theatre to the masses but also seeks to develop Nature appreciation. It places emphasis on community involvement and upliftment that could be seen in the handloom corner and the food corner set up by the local communities. It also wants to give a platform to the upcoming generation for their creative expression in all fields.

By Dr. Shapna Medhi