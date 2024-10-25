Delhi-Shillong SpiceJet Flight makes emergency landing in Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct 25: Amidst the surge in hoax bomb threats, a Shillong-bound flight operated by SpiceJet Airlines made an emergency landing at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati on Friday.

The SpiceJet flight SEJ2448 was en route to Shillong from Delhi when it made an emergency landing at LGBI airport.

It is suspected that the flight is one of the six SpiceJet flights that received fresh bomb threats taking the tally to 250 in the past few days.

The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers were unharmed.

The Indian airline is currently investigating the incident and will provide updates regarding the flight's continuation.

Over the past few days, more than 250 aircrafts received bomb threats leading to chaos and delays for air travellers.

“All of this has significant cost and network implications. Every diverted or delayed flight incurs substantial expenses, as grounded aircraft become money-losing assets. Delays lead to cancellations, and schedules are thrown off balance.” says Sidharath Kapur, an independent aviation expert was quoted by an international media.

Earlier this week, the Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu proposed amendments to The Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982, whereby the perpetrators could be arrested and probe can be initiated without a court order for offences when an aircraft is on the ground.

The Central Government is also planning for legislative actions to deal with bomb threats to airlines, including placing the perpetrators in the no-fly list.