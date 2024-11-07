Delay hits Assam govt's report on Guwahati waterlogging solutions

Guwahati, Nov 7: The committee formed by the State government to study public suggestions to combat waterlogging in Guwahati is yet to submit its final report.

Following severe waterlogging and flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall in the city and adjoining areas of Meghalaya, the Kamrup (Metro) district administration on August 9 appealed to the public to offer suggestions and inputs for mitigating urban flooding. An email id was also created for the public to submit the suggestions and inputs within August 24.

At the same time, the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs constituted a technical committee to examine the suggestions received from the public to formulate a better and effective solution to the perennial problem of waterlogging in and around Guwahati.

Sources said the committee comprised the Kamrup (Metro) District Commissioner, Commissioner of Guwahati Municipal Corporation, Chief Executive Officer of Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority and other senior officials.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, a senior district administration official informed that around 270 suggestions were received from Guwahati residents through email. Most of the suggestions were common in nature without innovative ideas. Already the committee has compiled all the suggestions and inputs, and most them are related to desiltation and construction of drains across the city, especially at the Rukminigaon area; correction of the gradient of drains; installation of water pumps at Silsako Beel; installation of garbage and silt traps in drains and other water channels, strict action against earth-cutting on the hills and diversion of water coming down from Meghalaya hills through the outskirts of Guwahati, among others.

The committee also spoke to some persons who had submitted suggestions and inputs through email. At the same time, the suggestions made by the residents were also discussed at the meetings of the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs and district administration.

-By Manash Pratim Dutta