Deepor Beel gears up for traditional community fishing festival on Jan 4

Palasbari, Jan 4: Preparations are on in full swing for the annual community fishing event at Deepor Beel, one of the most significant wetlands on the western fringe of Guwahati.

As in the previous years, local fishing communities from the nearby villages are getting ready for the traditional mass fishing, scheduled to take place on the first Sunday of the new year, January 4.

Fisherfolk have begun repairing and readying their boats for operation in the wetland. Fishing gear such as nets, traps and other essential equipment are also being prepared.

The event is being organised in a systematic and disciplined manner under the leadership of the Deepor Beel Paspara Cooperative Society, the only registered organisation working for the welfare and development of local fisherfolk.

According to sources, the community fishing festival will be officially inaugurated in a public and organised manner early Sunday morning, following traditional rituals and prayers. Since its inception, the cooperative society has been working for the protection of the wetland as well as for the socio-economic development of fisherfolk in the greater Azara region.

Its primary objective is to ensure that Deepor Beel remains pollution-free while preserving the traditional fishing rights that have existed for generations.

Nearly 800 Scheduled Caste fishing families from villages such as Keotpara, Medhipara, Hirapara, Hatuwapara, Noapara, Matiya, Natunbasti and Barbori have been dependent on Deepor Beel for their livelihood for generations.

For their welfare, the cooperative society releases fish fingerlings of various species into the beel every year during the monsoon season, particularly in the month of Shravan. Fishing is allowed only after a gap of six months, beginning with the New Year community fishing event.

To support conservation and development activities, the society collects an annual contribution of Rs 500 per member through official receipts.

On the occasion of the fishing festival, a festive atmosphere is expected to prevail along the Azara side of Deepor Beel from the early hours of Sunday, continuing up to the Uruka celebrations of Magh Bihu.

Known for its flavourful fish, Deepor Beel attracts hundreds of buyers from different parts of the region during the fishing season. A similar turnout is expected this year as well. Notably, following age-old tradition, the fisherfolk do not sell fish by weight; instead, fish are sold in traditional local measures, popularly known as Aaska Bhaav.