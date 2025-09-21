Decision on Zubeen Garg’s last rites likely today, Hatimura in Sonapur proposed

Guwahati, Sept 21: The final decision on the last rites and samadhi of Assam’s beloved singer and cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, is expected to be taken this evening during a special meeting of the Assam Cabinet.

Hatimura in Sonapur has emerged as the most likely site for the samadhi. However, the state government is yet to give its official nod.

Earlier, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu held discussions with Zubeen’s family members, who reportedly insisted that the last rites be held in Guwahati itself. The family highlighted the ill health of Zubeen’s father, making it difficult for him to travel outside the city.

Meanwhile, appeals have been pouring in from various corners of the state. Residents of Jorhat, where Zubeen spent much of his childhood, along with members of the Asom Sahitya Sabha, have urged the government to establish the samadhi in Jorhat as a mark of respect to his deep-rooted connection with the town.

"Discussions are going on for the samadhi place of Zubeen Garg. Tomorrow we will take the final decision on it at the Cabinet meeting at 6pm", Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

The government now faces the challenging task of balancing emotional appeals from multiple regions while respecting the wishes of the family. With fans across Assam and beyond expressing their desire to pay their last respects, today’s Cabinet decision will be crucial in determining where Zubeen Garg’s final resting place will be.

Officials have indicated that the state will ensure full honors befitting Zubeen’s legacy, regardless of the location finalised.