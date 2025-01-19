Decade-old GMC pipeline hinders Guwahati Flyover construction

Guwahati, Jan 19: A decade-old water supply pipeline of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has posed as a serious challenge to the ongoing construction works of the flyover connecting Guwahati Club and Noonmati.

The pipeline connects the Satpukhuri reservoir with a number of localities up to the Chandmari area, and since the beginning of the flyover construction works, frequent leakage of water from the pipeline from Guwahati Club to the Chandmari flyover point has turned into a new normal, much to the inconvenience of the commuters.

The pipeline was laid by the apex civic body in the 60s, and its life span has already been over. The area covered by the pipeline will be taken over by the water supply scheme of the Guwahati Jal Board.

But due to the fact that many consumers are yet to switch their water supply connection from GMC to Guwahati Jal Board, the corporation has not stopped the supply of water in the pipeline.

The pipeline is located below the main portion of the MRD road, and frequent leakages were reported for a long time. The pipeline has been affected a lot after the flyover construction works began, resulting in the inundation of both the road and the construction site.

"The frequent and multiple leakages of water from the pipeline from Guwahati Club to Chandmari are a serious concern for us. The leakage has been disrupting the flyover construction works a lot, causing delay. At the same time, such continuous leakages are also a challenge in maintaining the quality of work," an official of the PWD (Roads) told The Assam Tribune.

According to technical experts, such leakages of water pipelines in the flyover construction site are not a good sign. It will weaken the quality of the flyover, and there will be chances of accident in the future.

"The water supply project had started in 1937 using the steam-assisted pumps. The existing pipeline located in the stretch spanning from Guwahati Club to Chandmari was commissioned in the 60s, and its lifespan has already been over. The pipeline was first affected when Guwahati Jal Board conducted water pipe-laying works in the area. Now, the flyover construction works have further affected the pipeline. So, we are witnessing multiple leakages on a daily basis. "Decommissioning of the pipeline is the only solution to the problem," a senior official of GMC told The Assam Tribune.

The GMC official also informed that the civic body has already paid Rs 6 crore to Guwahati Jal Board to provide a concession of Rs 7,000 to each consumer in shifting their connections from the pipeline.

A senior official of the Guwahati Jal Board informed us that a significant number of consumers, who are now getting water from the GMC water supply pipeline, are yet to submit their application to shift the water supply connection.

"We are appealing to the public time and again to shift their water supply connections. But many people are yet to respond to the appeal," the Guwahati Jal Board official said.

The GMC official stated that they are preparing to set a deadline for the public to shift the water supply connections. But the civic body is yet to publish the notification fearing repercussion.

"Actually, after the recent incidents of water pipe blasts, many people now don't wish to get a water supply connection from the Guwahati Jal Board. So, we are yet to publish the notice," the GMC official added.





By-

Manash Pratim Dutta