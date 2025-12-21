Debabrata Saikia urges India to act on lynching of Hindu man in Bangladesh

Guwahati, Dec 21: Leader of the Opposition of Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, today urged the government of India to take urgent and decisive diplomatic action in connection with the brutal lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh.

Terming the incident as an act of barbaric violence and a profound tragedy, Saikia said that the horrific incident underscores the persistent and grave threat faced by Hindu minorities and other vulnerable communities in Bangladesh.

“Such acts of targeted violence are not only an assault on human dignity, but also a severe violation of universal human rights principles and the spirit of good neighbourly relations. The Ministry of External Affairs should immediately engage with the government of Bangladesh at the highest levels, urging swift investigation, justice for the victim, and concrete measures to prevent such atrocities,” he said.

He also demanded international advocacy in connection with the development, saying that “India should raise the issue of the protection of minorities in Bangladesh proactively in appropriate international forums, including the United Nations, to build a global consensus against majoritarian violence. The government of India, which has successfully strengthened India’s diplomatic stature globally, should utilize its strategic partnerships with key nations to encourage constructive dialogue and pressure for institutional safeguards for minorities in Bangladesh.”

Saikia called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address this urgent humanitarian concern and reassure the people of India and the Hindu community.

“The need of the hour is for India’s diplomatic strength to translate into tangible security for those living in fear,” Saikia noted.