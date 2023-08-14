Dead body recovered from garbage dump in Guwahati

Guwahati, August 14: In a shocking incident, a dead body of a youth was allegedly recovered in a garbage dump in Adabari area of Guwahati on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Siddhartha Das, who was a resident of Shankar Nagar.

Reportedly, Das returned home few days ago after undergoing treatment at a drug rehabilitation centre.

Last night, the victim came out of his house and never returned. His body was found this morning.