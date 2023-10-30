85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

Dead body of man recovered inside vehicle in Guwahati

By The Assam Tribune
Dead body of man recovered inside vehicle in Guwahati
X

Representational image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Oct 30: In a somber turn of events, Guwahati's city police discovered another lifeless body on Monday after the Chandmari incident.

The body of one Samaranjan Das was found in the vicinity of Geeta Mandir, sending shockwaves through the community.

The deceased was discovered inside a vehicle belonging to Sis Prosegur, a well-known Cash Management Company.

Reportedly, Samaranjan Das had been missing for the past three days.

The police sent the body for a post-mortem examination to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X