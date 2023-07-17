Daylight robbery in Guwahati: Miscreants break glass of parked vehicle; loot money

Guwahati, July 17: In a shocking incident some unidentified miscreants looted money from a parked vehicle in Guwahati’s Chandmari area on Monday.

As per sources, the miscreants looted around Rs 60,000 in cash by breaking the glass of a Mahindra Scorpio SUV parked on the roadside.

The vehicle, which belonged to one Mridul Pritom, was damaged and the windows of the vehicle were found shattered.