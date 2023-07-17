85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Daylight robbery in Guwahati: Miscreants break glass of parked vehicle; loot money

By The Assam Tribune
Daylight robbery in Guwahati: Miscreants break glass of parked vehicle; loot money
AT Photo 

Guwahati, July 17: In a shocking incident some unidentified miscreants looted money from a parked vehicle in Guwahati’s Chandmari area on Monday.

As per sources, the miscreants looted around Rs 60,000 in cash by breaking the glass of a Mahindra Scorpio SUV parked on the roadside.

The vehicle, which belonged to one Mridul Pritom, was damaged and the windows of the vehicle were found shattered.

The Assam Tribune


Similar Posts
