Guwahati

Day 1 of Assam Govt employees protest against NPS begins

By The Assam Tribune
Day 1 of Assam Govt employees protest against NPS begins
Guwahati, Aug 22: The All Assam Government NPS Employees’ Association on Tuesday staged a protest at office of Directorate General of Health Services Assam.

The protesters are demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and further demanding to cancel the National Pension Scheme (NPS).

It may be mentioned that earlier on Monday the employees declared a two day protest from August 22 to August 23 and today is the first day of the protest.

According to the employees the NPS has not been working for their benefit and restoring the OPS will lead them a secured retired life.

The Assam Tribune


