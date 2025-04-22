Dating app horror: Man held for alleged rape of 19-year-old student in Guwahati

Guwahati, April 22: In a deeply disturbing incident that has once again spotlighted the dangers of digital platforms and deception, a 19-year-old student of a reputed educational institution in Guwahati was allegedly raped by a man she met on a dating app.

The accused, identified as Hemanta Sonowal (26) of Digboi, was arrested by Noonmati Police early on Tuesday morning.

According to police reports, the victim, a resident of a hostel in Guwahati, met Sonowal on a popular dating app around two months ago.

During their online interactions, the accused introduced himself as an officer at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Visakhapatnam. Their virtual connection soon progressed to conversations on a photo-sharing website, and a romantic relationship ensued.

"He told the girl that he was working at HPCL in Visakhapatnam, but during our investigation, we discovered he is employed at IOCL in Digboi. He took leave and came to Guwahati to meet her, under false pretenses,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Sudhanya Mishra, during a press conference at Noonmati Police Station.

On April 20, Sonowal invited the girl to a hotel in Hatigaon, claiming he wanted to "spend time with her". Trusting his intentions, the girl agreed. However, that night, he allegedly raped her inside the hotel room.

The traumatised victim somehow managed to flee the hotel the following day and informed her parents. Later that night, around 12:30 am, she approached Noonmati Police Station and filed an FIR, the police said.

“She was frightened and confused but bravely came forward to report the incident. She only had the accused's name and contact number. Based on that, our team quickly traced and arrested him at around 3:30 am from a hotel in Bhangagarh,” said the senior lady officer handling the case.

The officer further revealed that the girl’s family members had travelled to Guwahati after being informed of the incident.

"Our preliminary findings suggest that the accused had premeditated intentions, as he booked a hotel and asked the girl to stay with him under the guise of a romantic getaway," the lady officer said.

Police are continuing their investigation and verifying other details, including the accused’s employment records and background.

The case has raised serious concerns about safety on dating apps and the need for greater awareness and caution among users, especially youngsters.

The accused is currently in police custody and will be produced before a magistrate. Authorities have confirmed that legal action will be pursued under relevant sections of the BNS, including rape and impersonation.