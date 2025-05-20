‘Dapunot Mur Prithibi’: New book chronicles actor Moloya Goswami’s legacy in cinema

Guwahati, May 20: A book “Dapunot Mur Prithibi,” based on the life and career of popular Assamese actress Moloya Goswami, was officially released at the NEDFi House auditorium on Sunday.

The book is published by Sristi Prakash and edited by Ajit Kumar Roy. The event was attended by several notable personalities including political analyst Rajen Saikia, filmmaker Jahnu Barua, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora, Arohan Nyas trustee Preeti Saikia, ophthalmologist Harsha Bhattacharya, former Asam Sahitya Sabha president Surya Kanta Hazarika, and journalist Pranay Bordoloi.

They jointly unveiled the book and shared their thoughts on Moloya Goswami’s contributions towards art and culture.

Actor Kopil Bora anchored the event, which saw the presence of many prominent guests.

In her speech, Moloya Goswami, also a retired lecturer from Jagiroad College, thanked everyone who supported her journey and helped bring the book to life. She expressed her hope that readers would warmly receive the book.

The book contains writings by Moloya Goswami and essays by other writers on her life, acting career, and achievements. It is dedicated to the memory of her parents, Kailash Rajkhowa and Putoli Rajkhowa.

The 559-page book includes content in Assamese and English, along with many rare photographs that offer a glimpse into the actress’s life and legacy.