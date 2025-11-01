Cultures converge as Gauhati University turns into ‘mini Assam’ for youth festival

Guwahati, Nov 1: The sprawling Gauhati University campus has come alive with colour, rhythm and youthful energy as the institution’s much-awaited annual youth festival got under way on Saturday.

For four days, the focus has shifted from classrooms to creativity, with the campus transforming into a melting point for music, dance and cultural expression.

This year’s inter-college extravaganza has drawn more than 700 participants from 60 colleges across 18 districts of Assam, making it one of the most sought-after festivals yet again.

The inauguration began with the hoisting of the university flag by Registrar Prof Utpal Sarma, followed by Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati, Director of Students’ Welfare, and Manash Pratim Kalita, President of the Post Graduate Students’ Union (PGSU) 2024–25, who raised the GU Sports Board and PGSU flags respectively.





The ceremony also included a solemn Swahid Tarpan in remembrance of martyrs.

“The Youth Festival is an extravaganza that celebrates creativity, camaraderie, and the vibrant diversity of our university community. Each year, it provides an extraordinary platform for students to learn from each other, appreciate different art forms, and strengthen the spirit of unity that defines Gauhati University,” said Vice-Chancellor Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta.

The day’s highlight was the colourful cultural rally, where students showcased themes ranging from Ramayana to Unity in Diversity, Rural Assam, Assamese Marriage, Cinema, Agriculture & Harvesting, Fishery, and Puppetry.





A special tribute was paid to music icons Zubeen Garg and Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika for their enduring contributions to Assamese culture.

“The diverse cultures of the state have come alive through a series of performances, making the GU campus resemble a mini Assam,” said Dr Kakati.

The opening day saw spirited competitions in Borgeet, classical and light classical vocal music, Rabindra Sangeet, instrumental categories, and folk songs. The afternoon session featured solo classical and folk dances, self-composed poem recitations, and the Magazine Dugout event.

The four-day festival will continue with performances and contests across music, dance, theatre, fine arts, and literature, celebrating the creative pulse and cultural heritage of Assam through its young performers.