Cultural night to be held in Guwahati to support children with Thalassemia

Guwahati, April 21: The Rotary Club of Gauhati South will be organising a Cultural Symphony Nite on April 29 at Machkhowa ITA centre for culture- Pragjyoti. The aim of the event is to create public awareness on Thalassaemia and support children with Thalassaemia.

The event will be graced by renowned Satriya dancer-actor Lima Das, reputed Ghazal singer Dr Partha Mohan, upcoming flutist Priyanku Borah and famous sand artist Rabin Bar. All the artists will present their individual art form to mesmerise the audience.

Moreover, the Rotary International Vocational Award will also be conferred on the occasion to Binod Dulu Borah and Nabanita Das.

Entry passes for the event are valued at Platinum- Rs 1000, Gold- Rs 500 and Silver Rs 500 for single entry. The passes for the event can be collected from M/S Nayantara (Sixth Mile), People Mart (VIP Rd), Bhartiya Jalpan (GS Road), Sharma Sweets (Fancy Bazar) and Rookman Sweets (GS Road). One can also avail the passes by inquiring on 8638550169.