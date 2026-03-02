CSOIA’s 9th CPL badminton meet draws 81 matches, top bureaucrats

Guwahati, March 2: The Civil Services Officers’ Institute, Assam (CSOIA) hosted the 9th edition of its Premier League (CPL) badminton tournament at its premises within the Assam Administrative Staff College (AASC) campus, bringing together serving and retired officers for two days of competitive sport.

The annual event saw enthusiastic participation from senior officers across cadres, along with their family members.

A total of 81 matches were played across multiple categories, including Men’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Singles, Women’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles, Children’s Singles, and Men’s Singles and Doubles (Above 60 years).

The tournament was inaugurated by former Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Paban Kumar Borthakur, IAS (Retd.). The valedictory ceremony was attended by Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota, IAS, who presented prizes to the winners, on Sunday.

On behalf of the organising committee, Commissioner & Secretary Akashdeep, IAS, thanked the sponsors for their support.

The tournament was sponsored by the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority, Assam State Disaster Management Authority, Assam Power Distribution Company Limited, and JBM Group.

Established to promote the welfare of civil service officers, the Civil Services Officers’ Institute, Assam seeks to foster unity, integration and cooperation among members of the services in both professional and social spheres.

Key winners:

Men’s Singles

Winner: P S Themreikan, IRS

Runners-up: Akashdeep, IAS

Women’s Singles

Winner: Swetha Singh

Runners-up: Akansha

Men’s Singles (16–39 Years)

Winner: Jerry Narzary

Runners-up: Vivaan Victor Das

Children’s Singles

Winner: Ayyan Rehman

Runners-up: Reyansh

Men’s Singles (60+ Years)

Winner: P K Borthakur, IAS

Runners-up: Kanak Chandra Sharma, ACS