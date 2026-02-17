CRPF brings anniversary parade to Northeast on Feb 21, Amit Shah to attend

Guwahati, Feb 17: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will celebrate its anniversary parade for the first time in North East on February 21, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the programme as the chief guest.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Special Director General (SDG), North East Zone, Raja Srivastava said, "For the first time, the CRPF is celebrating its Anniversary Parade in the Northeast, underscoring its deep association with the region and its continued commitment to peace, stability and national security."

"The Anniversary Parade on Saturday will be graced by Amit Shah ji as the chief guest. The occasion will honour the service and sacrifices of CRPF personnel and their contribution to national security," he said.

Srivastava said that the DG's Parade will be held on Thursday with the CRPF director general, GP Singh, to be present as the chief guest.

Both the programmes will be held at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati.

SDG (Training) Deepak Kumar, who was also present at the press meet, said, "About 1,400 personnel including contingents, bands and buglers from eight sectors of CRPF will participate in the event."

The parade will be commanded by Deepak Daundiyal, a commandant-level officer. The Contingent Commanders of the sectors will be officers of the rank of assistant commandant, Kumar said.

During the CRPF Day Parade, 26 awards, including six Distinguished Service Medals and five trophies, will be presented by the Union Home Minister.

Kumar said, "The CRPF is primarily deployed in three theaters. On this occasion, the Home Minister will honour the best battalions in all three theaters with trophies."

On the day of the DG's Parade, a total of 61 medals, eight trophies and one citation will be awarded by the Director General, he said.

The best Forward Operating Base among the FOBs established in the Naxal affected area during the last one year will be awarded a citation by the Director General.

During both these parades, a total of six demonstrations will be showcased in which various types of operations and professional efficiency of the force will be displayed, the SDG (Training) added.

PTI