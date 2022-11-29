Crime branch apprehends most wanted supari mafia Jasbir Singh Chatwal

Guwahati, Nov 29: Kingpin involved in the smuggling of illegal betel nuts, Jasbir Singh was arrested by the Crime Branch today in Guwahati's Beltola area.

As per sources, Jasbir who is originally from Nagpur was arrested from hotel Tokio Tower in Beltola. He used to bring betel nuts from Myanmar and smuggled it to several parts of the country. Jasbir is accused of running illegal smuggling of betel nuts in Assam and was known to several supari mafias operating in the Sate.

Jasbir was arrested on the basis of the confession of a supari mafia. He is said to have accumulated a lot of wealth and has several properties in various parts of the country.

At least 15 other smugglers were also arrested. The crime branch will present Jasbir in the court today. He will be later taken into custody for further investigation by the crime branch.







