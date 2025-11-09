Create, don’t seek jobs,’ urge speakers at The Assam Tribune Dialogue 2025

Guwahati, Nov 9: Insights on fostering innovation, risk-taking, and mentorship in Assam took centre stage at a panel discussion titled “Aspirational Entrepreneurship, Empowered Next Gen Leadership and a Robust Start-Up Ecosystem: Redefining Assam’s Growth Trajectory”, organised during The Assam Tribune Dialogue 2025, on Saturday.

Entrepreneur Atreyee Borooah Thakedath said that though the State has seen the rise of several nano and micro entrepreneurs, the ability to scale up their business remains a key challenge. "The ecosystem still lacks adequate exposure and sustained mentoring," she said.

"Asaam is going through infrastructural changes, but we must push for a stronger entrepreneurial mindset. With Al and our abundant artistic talent, especially in storytelling, we can create remarkable outcomes," she said.

Thakedath also encouraged children to be active idea creators early in life. She also shared her professional journey, recalling her decision to quit a job at an MNC to pursue entrepreneurship.

Pranjal Konwar, chief operating officer (COO) at IIM Calcutta Innovation Park, said that entrepreneurship does not come naturally to many in the Northeastern region due to a long-standing inclination towards government jobs.

"For decades, parents hesitated to encourage their children to take up entrepreneurship. But now, the mindset among youth is shifting due to awareness through various platforms," he said.

He said that several Assam-based startups have already created meaningful benchmarks in rural livelihood space, enabling women to become self-reliant.

Kanwar stressed the importance of strengthening STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education and aligning it with the National Education Policy (NEP) to build a strong pipeline of future-ready entrepreneurs.

Sharing a personal reflection, Samrat Deka, director of SRD Group, spoke about the philosophical grounding he inherited from his grandfather's approach to entrepreneurship, a drive centred on responsibility and care for one's family and community.

"True entrepreneurship is rooted in ethics and clarity of purpose. Business ideas must emerge from the desire to solve problems. The ability to remain calm, pay attention, and think ethically forms a strong foundation for meaningful innovation," said Deka.

Moderating the discussion, development professional Dr Sriparna B Baruah highlighted the need to bridge the gap between job-seekers and job-creators. "For a Viksit Bharat, the country needs entrepreneurs who can drive progress. There is a clear need for a mindset shift from looking for jobs to creating them”, she said.