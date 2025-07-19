Cracks in the banks? Locals link Guwahati Gateway Ghat to erosion surge

A new era of riverfront connectivity is set to dawn as Guwahati readies to unveil the Gateway Ghat — a gleaming river terminal on the Brahmaputra that promises smoother travel and a tourism boost.

But beneath the buzz and ribbon-cutting anticipation, a wave of concern is rising. Locals, ferry operators, and boatmen fear the new construction may be silently fuelling soil erosion along the river’s edge.

The Gateway Ghat, spearheaded by the Assam Inland Water Transport Development Society under the Inland Water Transport (IWT) department, promises state-of-the-art facilities for both passengers and cargo movement.

Designed with modern infrastructure in mind, the terminal features spacious waiting areas, improved docking systems, and enhanced safety protocols.

Envisioned as a major hub for riverine transport, it aims to ease access to various destinations along the Brahmaputra while reducing dependency on roadways.





Despite its potential, concerns over its environmental impact are rising. A growing number of locals, ferry pilots, and boatmen allege that the construction has intensified erosion along the riverbanks.

Veteran boatmen, who traverse the river daily, have reported changes in the flow and sedimentation patterns near the newly built ghat.

“We have been sailing on this river for generations. In the past year or so, especially after construction picked up pace, we’ve seen more land being washed away. The currents have shifted, and certain stretches near the new ghat have become unstable,” said Biren Kalita, a seasoned ferry pilot in the area.

He added that his boat had even overturned once due to unstable water currents. “Many believe the increased erosion is tied to the new structure,” he added.





Similar concerns were raised by Rupjyoti Das, a local resident whose home lies near the riverbank.

“Our land shrinks every monsoon. But this year, the erosion is worse near the new ghat. If this continues, we fear losing our property,” he said.

In response, a senior official from the IWT stated, “The Assam Inland Waterways Development Society is solely responsible for the project. However, we cannot directly link the erosion to the terminal’s construction. The sand that is eroding was deposited earlier during construction, and while riverside areas are prone to erosion, attributing this solely to the terminal would be premature.”

Experts caution that riverbank erosion is a complex phenomenon, especially in a dynamic system like the Brahmaputra.





Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Mirza Zulfiqur Rahman, a leading soil erosion expert, said, “There are multiple dimensions to this issue. One concern is the speed at which development occurs due to time-bound government funding. Rapid execution, if not backed by proper pre-feasibility studies and testing, can turn a public asset into a long-term liability.”

He added, “If soil testing, load analysis, and other technical assessments aren’t completed beforehand, future costs for repair or maintenance may outweigh the initial investment—possibly even rendering the structure unusable.”

As the gleaming Gateway Ghat readies for inauguration, it stands as both a symbol of progress and a reminder of nature’s delicate balance. For the people living along the Brahmaputra’s restless banks, the future now hinges not just on better connectivity, but on whether development can flow hand in hand with responsibility.