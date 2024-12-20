CPI condemns Centre’s ‘One Nation one Election’ model as disruptive of federal structure

Guwahati, Dec. 20: A two-day meeting of the Assam State council of the Communist Party of India (CPI) was held earlier this week.

The meeting passed several resolutions, including one against what it termed as the Central government's attempt to destroy the federal structure of the nation by imposing the 'One Nation One Election' model. The CPI Assam State council accused the BJP-led government of total failure in curbing price rise.

"In addition, this government has also failed to take any concrete measures to solve the problem of massive unemployment," CPI Assam State council secretary Kanak Gogoi said while briefing about the two-day meeting.

The party extended its support to the demands raised by the teachers and staff of non-provincialized educational institutions who have staged protests. CPI called upon the Assam government to accede to the demands of such teachers and staff.

"Our State council meeting also deliberated on the issue of safety of women. It has become clear that women in Assam are not safe at all. Various incidents of rape and assault against women have been reported across the State in recent times. Anti-social activities are on the rise and the law-and-order situation in Assam has virtually collapsed. The Home department is a total failure. Our party has called for strict punishment of those involved in crimes against women, including the recent incident of gang-rape in Guwahati," Gogoi said.

The Left party also criticized the recent directive of the State government on consumption of beef.

"Such decisions lack any logic. We challenge the Chief Minister to first convince the BJP-led Central government to prohibit the export of beef from India to the countries in the Middle East if he is really concerned about the consumption of beef," Gogoi said.

He said that 'The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024', and 'The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024', which will allow for simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and the Legislative Assemblies of states and Union Territories (UTs), introduced in Parliament by the Central government, are against the federal spirit. CPI also accused the BJP-led Central government of having a nexus with industrialist Gautam Adani.

"The government is encouraging crony capitalism in the country, including opening the defence sector for such firms involved in crony capitalism. This will seriously harm the country's democratic system," Gogoi said.

The meeting also condemned the alleged inaction of the Centre concerning the situation in violence-hit Manipur.

"The ruling BJP is misusing the constitutional bodies to target the opposition parties," Gogoi added.

- By Staff Reporter