Court directs police to hand over Sangeeta Dutta’s car and flat keys to her relatives

Guwahati, July 18: The Protection of Child from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court ordered the Guwahati police to hand over the car and flat keys that had been confiscated from Dr Sangeeta Datta, who is charged with child abuse case, to her relatives if they were not needed for the investigation of the case.

An application for the same was submitted by her relatives for the release of the car and flat keys belonging to Dutta. It was further mentioned in the application that the flat situated in Guwahati’s Paltan Bazar consists of several documents, valuables and ornamental fishes, turtles of different species, etc.

Henceforth, the court directed the police to hand over the keys if it is not required for further investigation. However, the court also maintained that the family members had to deposit an amount of Rs 50 lakhs to the court.

Following the arrest of Dr Sangeeta Dutta her car and flat was seized by police for investigation in the case.