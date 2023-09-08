Cotton University, PCBA celebrates International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies

Guwahati, Sept 8: The Centre for Clouds and Climate Change Research, Cotton University, and the Pollution Control Board of Assam (PCBA) jointly organised an event on the occasion of International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies at Cotton University.

The event was participated by students, academics, environmentalists, and distinguished guests.

Renowned scientist and environmentalist Prof. B. N. Goswami, shed light on the current trends of air pollution in Central India and Northeast India, with a specific focus on Guwahati. Prof. Goswami's keynote address provided a comprehensive overview of the challenges posed by air pollution in the region. He highlighted the unique geographical and environmental factors contributing to air quality issues in Guwahati and neighbouring areas. The presentation also emphasized the need for immediate action to mitigate the impact of air pollution on public health and the environment.

The PCBA played a pivotal role in the event with an informative presentation. They provided valuable insights into air quality in the region and the concrete measures being taken to enhance it. The audience gained a deeper understanding of the intricacies of air quality management and the importance of regulations and monitoring.

Chief Scientist, PCBA, Manoj Saikia, expressed that “the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies event in Guwahati served as a platform for meaningful dialogue and action towards addressing the pressing issue of air pollution in the region. It brought together diverse stakeholders and inspired a renewed commitment to work together for cleaner air and a healthier planet.”

Students from various colleges and universities actively participated, engaging in thought-provoking discussions on air quality, environmental conservation, and the importance of collective action. In his closing remarks, Dr. Rahul Mahanta, the Director of the Centre for Clouds and Climate Change Research, expressed gratitude to all participants and reiterated the commitment of the organizing institutions to continued research and advocacy for clean air and a sustainable future.

Apart from broadcasting a film show on clean air, a poster writing competition was also held on the occasion.