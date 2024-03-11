Cotton University fights plastic pollution in Garbhanga Reserve Forest

Guwahati, March 11: In a concerted effort to preserve the pristine beauty of Garbhanga Reserve Forest, students and faculty members of the Department of Political Science at Cotton University joined hands with officials of the Assam Forest Department in an ambitious anti-plastic drive on March 2, 2024.

This initiative aimed to combat the growing threat of plastic pollution that has been impacting the delicate ecosystem of the reserve. The participants engaged in a massive clean-up operation, targeting plastic waste scattered across the reserve. It has to be noted that, of late, Garbhanga Reserve Forest has steadily emerged as a popular destination for local tourists and city dwellers as a picnic spot and eco-tourism destination.

“The cleaning drive's success is evidence of the ability of group efforts to bring about constructive change. To the benefit of all living things on Earth, we must nevertheless continue to preserve and manage our natural environments as part of the continuous process of environmental conservation. The woodland was bathed in a golden glow as the sun descended below the horizon, providing a moving reminder of the transformational power of commitment and teamwork,” the organisers said.

The main aim of the campaign was to raise public awareness about the adverse effects of plastic pollution on wildlife and the environment. In addition, the small initiative hopes to instill a lasting commitment to a plastic-free lifestyle among the people visiting the forest. "It is a reminder that small, collective actions can lead to significant positive changes in preserving our natural habitats," said the organisers.