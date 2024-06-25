Cops brutally thrash youth, woman in Guwahati's Basistha

Guwahati, June 25: A shocking incident unfolded in Guwahati after three police officials allegedly thrashed a young man in the Basistha area on Monday night.

According to sources, the police officials were bathing in the Basistha River, and they were in an inebriated state. Later, they saw a youth and thrashed him, resulting in fractures in both his legs.

The youth was then rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition for immediate medical attention.

The officials also allegedly attacked a woman, Rina Khakhlary, who was present at the scene, and broke the fingers of another youth, Ratul Nath, during the incident.

Meanwhile, after becoming aware of the incident, the three police officials were summoned to the office of the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, at 5 pm on Tuesday.

The accused officials have been identified as Parag Jyoti Barman, Tirtha Deka, and Dhyanjyoti Tamuli. They were posted at Basistha Police Station as sub-inspectors (provisional).