Cop placed under suspension for on duty liquor consumption in Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct 30: A Guwahati Police constable was placed under suspension after a video of him consuming liquor on duty circulated online.

The constable identified as Om Prakash Singh of Guwahati’s Fatasil Ambari Police Station has been placed under immediate suspension for indulging in an act of maligning the police force's image. The incident took place on Sunday.

“UBC/1218 Om Prakash Singh of Fatasil Ambari PS is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect for his gross misconduct and dereliction of duty and pending his departmental enquiry. He will draw S.A. during his period of suspension as admissible and closed to OR, West Guwahati,” stated the order issued by West Guwahati Police District’s Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Assam DGP GP Singh, while expressing his views on the incident, stated on X, “A video of police personnel drinking liquor on duty in Guwahati has been brought to my notice. We have zero tolerance towards police personnel being inebriated on duty or while in uniform even if off duty. They shall meet the same fate as many others before them. I’ve directed most severe lawfully permissible departmental action.”

He also shared the suspension letter on his X handle.

Suspension order of the delinquent policeman. I assure people he shall be awarded most severe lawfully permitted departmental punishment. https://t.co/1Qvd9Koibu pic.twitter.com/CfcLp25j9v — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) October 30, 2023



