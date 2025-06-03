Cooperative Institute razed as Silsako demolition resumes; more buildings next

Guwahati, June 3: Bulldozers and backhoe loaders returned to Guwahati’s VIP Road on Tuesday as the government resumed its demolition drive to expand the Silsako Beel, a natural wetland being developed into a floodwater reservoir to tackle the city’s chronic urban flooding.

In the latest move under the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) campaign, the premises of the Institute of Cooperative Management were razed — exactly 12 days after Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah had reiterated the government’s commitment to clearing all constructions before the onset of winter.

“We aim to clear Silsako of all constructions. People have already been evicted, and compensation has been provided to them. Some government organisations had also been allotted land here, and now we are relocating those,” the minister told reporters on June 3.

The Institute of Cooperative Management is among several establishments slated for demolition under the expansion plan. Earlier, on May 20, the government carried out its first demolition drive of 2025 at the Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development (OKD).

At the site, Minister Mallabaruah had named several other institutions—including the Ginger Hotel, a tennis court, and the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM)—that would also be brought down to facilitate the project.

“Once the demolition is complete, excavation will begin. The expanded Beel will be able to hold a large volume of floodwater, which can be channelled to the Brahmaputra. This is a major step towards mitigating Guwahati’s flood crisis,” he had said.

However, even as authorities push ahead with the clearance operation, questions remain over the fairness of the compensation process. While many residents were evicted the area, the issue of inadequate or delayed compensation continues to draw criticism.

Since the project’s inception in 2022, there have been protests from evictees, many of whom allege insufficient compensation and a lack of transparency in the process.

Ghanakanta Das, president of the Silsako Bilpar Samiti, told The Assam Tribune that nearly 1,000 families have been evicted since February 27, 2023, but only about 700 to 800 families have received compensation so far.

“Some families didn’t have proper documents or weren’t aware of the process. They’ve now submitted the required papers. The government has assured us, but if a solution doesn’t come soon, we will consider further steps,” he said, adding that discussions with the Chief Minister and Minister Mallabaruah are ongoing.

In September 2024, the government had promised a structured compensation package: ₹10 lakh for RCC buildings, Rs 5 lakh for Assam-type houses, and Rs 1 lakh for kutcha houses. For many evictees, however, those promises remain on paper.

Despite the ambitious scope of the project, public sentiment remains mixed — with hopes pinned on its success in controlling floods, but also frustration over the human costs involved.