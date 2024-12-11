Contractors defy Chief Secy's orders, MRD Road chaos leaves commuters frustrated

Guwahati, Dec. 11: Despite strict instructions from Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota to ensure the maintenance of service lanes at ongoing flyover construction sites, blatant violations by Contractors have left commuters fuming.

The deteriorating condition of the MRD Road has not only led to frequent traffic snarls but also exposed travellers to significant safety risks.

Dr Kota had warned that any lapse in adhering to these directives would attract strict penalties, but the situation on the ground tells a different story.

Residents and commuters have also expressed concerns over the lack of proper maintenance and safety measures.

According to them, exposed rods, unmarked pits, and scattered construction materials have turned the road into a danger zone, escalating air pollution in the entire stretch.

"The commuters and the pedestrians are the worst affected. The road is now a nightmare. The uneven surface and exposed construction materials make it impossible to drive smoothly," said Rakesh Hazarika, a daily commuter.

The absence of proper barricades has only worsened the situation, exposing travellers to potential hazards.

"There are no barricades in several spots. Just last week, I saw a biker was about to fall into a dug-up pit because it was not marked properly. It is shocking that no one seems to care," said Biki, a local resident.

"We understand that development takes time, but there should be some responsibility for public safety. Commuters should not have to risk their lives just to get to work," said Bikash Dutta, who frequently uses the road.

The condition of the road is not only causing inconvenience but also leading to massive traffic snarls.

"The traffic jams on MRD Road are unbearable. What should take 10 minutes now takes over an hour. The authorities need to act fast," said a frustrated commuter.

Residents are calling on the authorities to ensure proper barricading, repair service lanes, and remove hazardous materials immediately.

"We welcome the development of flyovers, but the authorities must prioritize the safety and convenience of the public during the construction process," urged a local shopkeeper.

All measures outlined in the State Action Plan for controlling air pollution have gone for a toss. The action plan states measures like proper covering of construction material, watering of the roads etc. But neither are they implemented, nor is there anyone to enforce the action plan.

