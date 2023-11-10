‘Contact us to dispose banana trees after diwali,’ urges GMC

Guwahati, Nov 10: With the aim of Swachh Diwali celebrations in the city, Guwahati Municipal Corporation on Friday urged the citizens to not clutter the streets with banana trees used for the celebration.

For this, the municipality released a helpline number, 8811007000, for the citizens to contact for the disposal of banana trees after the Diwali celebrations.

The citizens need to dial the helpline number and the GMC workers would pick up the banana trees from their houses to ensure their proper disposal.

Taking to X, the GMC posted, “Don’t toss the banana trees on the streets. Call GMC on our helpline number, and we’ll pick them up!”

“Whether they’re unsold, or used, we’ll ensure proper disposal. Let’s light up the city without littering it. Together, we can make a difference!” it added.

Meanwhile, Assam Police on Thursday released an advisory regarding the use of firecrackers to ensure a safe and environmentally conscious celebration.