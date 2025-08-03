Congress to relay public feedback to high command ahead of 2026 polls: Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati, Aug 3: The Extended Executive Committee meeting of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) began on Sunday at the Manabendra Sarma Complex in Dispur, Guwahati.

The high-level session was attended by APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, Assam Congress in-charge Jitendra Singh Alwar, senior leader Vikas Upadhyay, and several current and former MPs, MLAs, ministers, and key party functionaries.

Addressing the press ahead of the meeting, Gaurav Gogoi highlighted the significance of the gathering in shaping the Congress party’s strategy for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

“The recommendations and feedback we received from the public during our recent outreach campaigns will be submitted to Jitendra Singh Alwar,” Gogoi said, adding that Singh would then compile a report for senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

Gogoi also informed that several senior leaders from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) are expected to visit Assam in the coming weeks to engage with the public and bolster grassroots connections.

“Rahul Gandhi has expressed his desire to return to Assam, deeply moved by the love and support he received. Priyanka Gandhi is also eager to visit the state—particularly Dhubri, where Congress witnessed strong voter support during the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Taking a strong stance against the ruling BJP government, Gogoi accused it of subjecting citizens to ongoing harassment.

“The atrocities committed by the BJP-led government are alarming. It is Congress' responsibility to expose this and work towards freeing the people from this cycle of oppression,” he asserted.

He also raised serious concerns over alleged discrepancies in the state’s electoral rolls, accusing the government of deliberate attempts to suppress voter information.

“We have demanded a detailed discussion in the Assembly regarding the irregularities in the voter list. The Election Commission seems to be withholding crucial details. The government is trying to bury the issue, like a thief hiding in the shadows. They don’t want the public to know the truth,” Gogoi alleged.

Referring to the recent tragic incident in Pahalgam, Gogoi condemned the Centre for failing to take responsibility.

“There was a clear lapse in security intelligence, yet the Home Minister hasn’t offered an apology to the nation for the loss of lives,” he said, calling the government's silence “unacceptable”.

The APCC meeting is being seen as a crucial step in re-energising the party’s organisational machinery ahead of the next election cycle.