Congress to gather public voices in Guwahati as 'Raijor Podulit' campaign nears end

Guwahati, Jan 8: The ‘Raijor Podulit Raijor Congress’ programme of the Congress will conclude here in Guwahati on January 10-11.

As part of the Raijor Podulit Raijor Congress Abhiyan, public opinion was collected today from various parts of Lower Assam, including Nalbari and Rangia.

“The campaign will conclude on January 10 and 11, during which large-scale public suggestions and opinions will be gathered in Guwahati over the two days,” said a press release issued by the APCC.

Under the initiative of the Kamrup Metropolitan District Congress, interactions will be held in Guwahati with various parties and social organizations, citizens’ bodies, student and youth groups, intellectuals, and senior journalists, it stated.

“These interactions will involve Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, and Manifesto Committee chairman Pradyut Bordoloi,” the press release said.

Eminent journalists, writers, and intellectuals, along with major organizations of Assam, including the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), have already been contacted to participate in the discussions on January 10-11.

“In Guwahati, Bordoloi has requested nearly 100 eminent persons to offer suggestions for inclusion in the Congress manifesto. The Manifesto Committee chairman has also proposed visiting the residences or workplaces of those unable to attend the meetings and has requested them to submit their opinions in writing,” the release said.

This time, the Congress manifesto would be a people’s manifesto and it would be prepared by incorporating opinions from all sections of the State’s population,” it added.