Congress stages protest in Guwahati over drinking water crisis, targets government

Guwahati, Feb 28: The Social and Outreach Congress Assam on Saturday organised a protest in Ulubari demanding the provision of safe and adequate drinking water for residents across the city. The demonstrators alleged that despite repeated promises of development, basic civic services such as access to clean water remain a major concern.

The protest was held to draw the attention of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Mayor Mrigen Sarania and Public Health Engineering Department Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah.

Several Congress leaders and party workers participated in the demonstration, including Social and Outreach Congress President Bandip Dutta, Treasurer, and Guwahati Congress leaders Naren Medhi, Nirmal Sharma and Deepak Boro. More than a hundred party supporters were present during the programme.

During the protest, participants raised slogans and highlighted the daily struggles faced by citizens due to irregular water supply and lack of access to safe drinking water in many parts of the city. They also submitted their demands to the authorities, urging immediate intervention to resolve the issue.

Speaking at the protest, one of the demonstrators strongly criticised the state government, alleging a gap between development claims and ground realities.

“The Chief Minister often speaks about development, but the government has not been able to ensure access to safe drinking water for the people of Guwahati. It is unfortunate that residents are forced to come out and protest for a basic necessity like water,” the protestor said.

The demonstrator further alleged irregularities in the implementation of central and state schemes.

“There have been allegations of scams in the past, and we strongly condemn the government. The Jal Jeevan Mission must be implemented transparently. Many residents say they have not received water connections, and contractors and workers have also not been paid on time,” the protestor claimed.

The protestor also targeted the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, stating that ensuring water supply should be a top civic priority.

“The mayor’s foremost responsibility is to provide safe drinking water to the people of Guwahati. The city’s needs must be addressed with urgency and accountability,” the protestor added.

The Congress leaders said the protest was part of a larger campaign to highlight public issues and hold the government accountable ahead of the upcoming elections.