Congress spokesperson Reetam Singh arrested in Guwahati, party alleges political vendetta

Guwahati, March 15: Congress spokesperson Reetam Singh was arrested from Guwahati by Lakhimpur police, with the assistance of Paltan Bazar police, in connection with a case filed at the Lakhimpur police station.

The arrest follows allegations that Singh made derogatory remarks on social media against Lakhimpur MLA Manav Deka and his family.

Singh’s detention has sparked a political controversy, with Congress leaders accusing the BJP-led Assam government of misusing the police force for political gains. Senior Congress leader and MP Gaurav Gogoi strongly condemned the arrest, calling it an example of the BJP government’s autocratic rule and oppression of opposition voices.

Reacting to the arrest, Gaurav Gogoi criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that the police were being used as a political tool.

"A team of Lakhimpur police arrived in Guwahati to take custody of Congress spokesperson Reetam Singh. When I reached his residence, I saw how he was brutally dragged away and not allowed to speak to me. The police denied me the right to talk to him despite repeated requests," Gogoi said.

He further accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is currently in Dergaon inaugurating a police academy, of turning a blind eye to the alleged political misuse of the Assam police.

"Is Amit Shah aware of the blatant misuse of police under Himanta Biswa Sarma? Just a few days ago, BJP workers brutally assaulted two Assam police constables in broad daylight, yet no action was taken. Why were those culprits not arrested? But when a Congress leader tweets something, the police act swiftly to arrest him as if he were a dreaded criminal," he added.

Congress leaders have termed Singh’s arrest "an act of extreme anarchy" and a targeted move to silence opposition voices. They argue that the BJP government in Assam is using state machinery to suppress dissent while protecting its own workers from legal consequences.

Gogoi further raised concerns over the deteriorating track record of Assam police, blaming CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for pressuring law enforcement officers into engaging in politically motivated arrests.

"The Assam police are being forced to act against political opponents, tarnishing their track record and putting them at risk of legal consequences. The Supreme Court has repeatedly directed the police to act within the legal framework, yet the Chief Minister continues to use them for political vendetta," Gogoi asserted.

He also questioned why the police remained silent when two constables in Nagaon were brutally beaten, yet acted swiftly in arresting a Congress leader over a social media post.

"Where was the police when two of their colleagues were brutally assaulted in Nagaon? Why was there no immediate action against BJP goons? But when it comes to opposition leaders, the police are quick to act? The BJP is sending a dangerous message to the Assam police—stay silent when your colleagues are attacked, but act aggressively against political opponents," he said.

The arrest of Reetam Singh comes at a time when Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Assam to inaugurate a new police academy in Dergaon. The Congress has seized upon the timing of the arrest to highlight what it calls the hypocrisy of the BJP government, which claims to improve policing while allegedly using law enforcement agencies for political purposes.

As the controversy continues to escalate, the Congress has vowed to challenge the arrest legally and politically. The party has also demanded a fair investigation into the case, ensuring that Singh is not subjected to political harassment.

With the Assam assembly session scheduled in the coming weeks, political observers believe this issue will become a major flashpoint between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress, further intensifying the political battle in the state.

The arrest of Congress spokesperson Reetam Singh stems from a controversial social media post in which he allegedly made remarks against Lakhimpur MLA Manav Deka and his family.

Singh's post was critical of the MLA’s political conduct and personal matters, which led to a complaint being filed at the Lakhimpur police station. The tweet reportedly sparked outrage among BJP supporters, who accused Singh of spreading misinformation and making defamatory comments.