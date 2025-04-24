Congress slams Centre over Pahalgam attack, calls for stronger counterterror plan

Guwahati, April 24: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has come down heavily on the BJP-led Centre for what it termed as a “grave security lapse” in Jammu & Kashmir following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people.

Urging the Home Ministry to take responsibility of the alleged security lapse, APCC chief Bhupen Borah, on Thursday, said, “We condemn the brutal killing of tourists in Pahalgam. At this time, we need to come together and form a strong, united response against terrorism. There is no religion or caste for a terrorist—terrorism is terrorism, and it must be eradicated. The government and the Home Ministry must accept their lapses in the security of such a sensitive area and ensure that such incidents are never repeated.”

Borah, who is currently touring Upper Assam in the run-up to the panchayat polls, said that public anger over local issues is mounting, even if it remains unspoken.

Meanwhile, in a strong display of dissent, the Minority Department of the APCC staged a protest in Guwahati on Thursday condemning the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

The protest at Guwahati was led by Salman Khan, President of the APCC’s State Minority Department, and saw angry demonstrators burning effigies of Pakistani terrorists and chanting “Pakistan Murdabad” in unison.

Speaking to the press, Khan said, “We strongly condemn the horrific Pahalgam incident. Our prayers are with the bereaved families, and we demand a full investigation and swift justice. The Centre must ensure the injured receive proper medical care. It’s shocking that despite having such a heavy security presence, Pakistani terrorists managed to infiltrate and carry out such a barbaric act. This is a glaring failure of our intelligence and Home departments. We urge the Home Minister to take responsibility and the government to adopt a bold, uncompromising stance against terrorism.”

The APCC further criticised the preparedness of national security agencies and urged the central government to revise and strengthen its counterterrorism strategies.

With panchayat elections nearing, the Congress appears to be mobilising public sentiment not only around national security but also alleged local governance failures, aiming to reclaim ground in rural Assam.